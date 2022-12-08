Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days.

On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team.

"Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of Colorado," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson means well with this post, but he's a day late and a dollar short. Sanders was officially introduced as Colorado's new football coach on Sunday.

The replies to Johnson's tweet have been truly hilarious.

"Wait till Magic hears about Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees next week," one person said.

"Come back Saturday when Magic tells Herschel Walker better luck next time," another person commented.

Big Cat from Barstool Sports sarcastically replied, "Wait what? When did this happen?"

It may be a while until Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on Jeff Brohm leaving Purdue for Louisville.