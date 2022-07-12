Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Where He Thought He'd Be Traded

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 12: Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On the heels of an Eastern Conference championship, the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players and a 2023 first-round pick.

Onlookers didn't see the deal coming, and neither did Brogdon.

On The Woj Pod, the guard told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t MLive.com) that he expected Indiana to send him to the Washington Wizards.

"I thought it was going to be Washington," Brogdon said. "I heard the Pacers loved the idea of having that 10th pick and two picks in the lottery, and I knew Washington needed a good veteran point guard to pair with Bradley Beal. I knew I fit his timeline and knew that everything fit. I’m basically homegrown in DC, lot of roots with University of Virginia, family there. It would have been a little too perfect."

When his agent told him it probably wouldn't happen, as the Wizards used the pick to select point guard Johnny Davis, Brogdon said it "wasn’t crushing," but "a change of mindset."

While he saw rumors mentioning other teams, he didn't know the Celtics were interested.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say I’d be the perfect fit there, that they needed a guy like me with my skillset. But Boston was never one of the teams that showed interest early on,” Brogdon said. “There were really a host of five or six other teams that were consistent, that were constantly in the news. ... Boston was not one of the teams.”

Brogdon said he found out the Celtics were pursuing them a day before news broke of a done deal.

Although he averaged 18.9 points points per game in three seasons with the Pacers, Brogdon saw the writing on the wall. He identified the mid-season Domantas Sabonis trade as "the real big sign" of a rebuild and realized he no longer "fit their timeline."

"At the end of the day, it’s a business," Brogdon said. "They made the best decisions for themselves and they sent me to a contender and I’m excited about my opportunity with Boston."