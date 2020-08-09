Mark Cuban Has Blunt Message For Fans Complaining About Politics

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had a blunt message for NBA fans complaining about there being too much “politics” in the sport right now.

The NBA returned to action last month. The league is playing the final stretch of the regular season and the entire postseason in a bubble environment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

NBA players are not just using this opportunity for basketball, though. The league’s players are also using it to voice their support for various social justice movements, including Black Lives Matter. Players – along with coaches and referees – have kneeled for the national anthem and worn BLM shirts before games.

While most of the league’s fans are supportive of this, there is of course a group that is not. Cuban had a message for those fans on Twitter.

“I haven’t seen NBA players talk about politicians since the restart. I’ve seen a lot of politicians and “pundits ” talk about the NBA. If you don’t want to see sports & politics mixed, tell your politicians to SHUT UP AND PASS A STIMULUS PLAN and turn off Cable News,” Cuban said on Twitter.

Cuban has not shied away from this topic on social media. While you are free to criticize him for his opinions, you have to respect his willingness to put them out there.