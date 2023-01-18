Mark Cuban Denies ESPN's Report About Luka Doncic

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Most Dallas Mavericks fans want the team to acquire help for Luka Doncic before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. One fan even made a mural in hopes of persuading the organization to bolster the team's supporting cast.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, Doncic would also like more assistance. In a story dissecting the similar paths taken by the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks since their 2018 draft-night trade involving Doncic and Trae Young, McMahon wrote that the Dallas star "has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade."

McMahon relayed a quote from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denying the report.

"Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong," Cuban said. "Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster."

Doncic is making a strong MVP case with 33.8 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game. But the Mavericks haven't fully capitalized on his greatness, residing at 24-21 following back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old tallied 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists on Dec. 27. Dallas needed every bit of that historic line in a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Christian Wood has averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in his first season with the team, but the Mavericks could use another top backcourt option after losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks.

Regardless of if Doncic requested help, Dallas has three weeks to seek upgrades before the trade deadline. The Mavericks will first face Young's Hawks on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.