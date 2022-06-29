Mark Cuban Joining Free Agency Pitch: NBA World Reacts

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban at American Airlines Center on December 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban will reportedly lead one last attempt at retaining Jalen Brunson.

According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks owner will attend Thursday's meeting with free-agent Jalen Brunson alongside head coach Jason Kidd, top executives, and potentially "one or two" players.

Stein added that there is "scant optimism" the Mavericks can talk him out of signing with the New York Knicks, who are reportedly prepared to offer the guard a four-year deal worth $110 million.

Mavericks fans also aren't hopeful that the 25-year-old will stay in Dallas. The fact that Brunson called for a meeting in New York City hasn't allayed those concerns.

Others also couldn't help themselves from reliving the infamous DeAndre Jordan free-agent saga.

Brunson took a major step forward during his fourth NBA season, setting personal benchmarks with 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He scored 21.6 points per game throughout the postseason, combining for 72 points in two first-round victories over the Utah Jazz without superstar Luka Doncic.

While Brunson is an important piece to the Mavericks' puzzle, the Knicks appear to be putting out all the stops to sign him. It'll be tough for Cuban to convince him to stay.