Mark Cuban Reacts To The Mavericks Fine: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban is no stranger to NBA fines, but the Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't appear to be happy with the latest one for his franchise.

On Sunday, the NBA announced a six-figure fine for the Mavericks for their bench behavior.

The Mavericks have now been fined $175,000 for bench behavior this postseason.

Cuban took to social media on Sunday to react to the news. He appeared to call out the league for missing some bad behavior by the Warriors.

NBA fans don't appear to be on Cuban's side, though.

"You got fined. Nothing in the game was affected Friday or today. This isn’t some Warriors vs Mavs issue but the consistency of other teams complaining about Draymond remains hilarious," one fan tweeted.

"Your bench is literally breaking rules and interfering with the game, but go off, Mark!" another fan tweeted.

"The NBA needs to find those crappy officials from Game 2. Letting Draymond yell at the refs and getting no Tech is absurd. Our bench is the least of their worries and doesn't get out of control," one fan added.

Game 3 of the Mavs vs. Warriors series is set for tonight. Golden State is leading Dallas, 2-0.