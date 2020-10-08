Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Going At It Again On Twitter

Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz’s ongoing Twitter feud is alive and well on this October Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Mavericks’ owner and United States Senator for Texas have been beefing quite a bit lately, mostly over politics, Donald Trump and the NBA ratings. Essentially, Cruz thinks the league’s player protests and commitment to social justice have led to declining ratings, while Cuban disagrees.

This afternoon, Cruz, piggybacking off a Clay Travis tweet, challenged Cuban about the NBA’s low ratings.

“[Clay] stop being mean to [Mark Cuban],” Cruz wrote. “He’s a sensitive guy & gets very upset when anyone points out that the NBA is deliberately destroying their business by insulting & driving away their own fans.

“Odd that people don’t want Lefty lectures with their sports…”

.@ClayTravis stop being mean to @mcuban He’s a sensitive guy & gets very upset when anyone points out that the NBA is deliberately destroying their business by insulting & driving away their own fans. Odd, that people don’t want Lefty lectures with their sports…. https://t.co/Wt5H5mjfoo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 8, 2020

Naturally, Cuban responded, taking a shot at President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the process.

“Teddy, in the spirit of détente, I’ll get the NBA to show the White House how to protect all your friends so they don’t get sick any more,” Cuban said. “We have gone months with no cases. Then possibly they can learn what it takes to keep people safe and open up the economy. Deal?”

Teddy, in the spirit of détente, I'll get the @NBA to show the White House how to protect all your friends so they don't get sick any more. We have gone months with no cases. Then possibly they can learn what it takes to keep people safe and open up the economy. Deal ? https://t.co/zARIdUIFyO — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 8, 2020

Cuban and Cruz will probably keep this up for a little longer today and their fighting won’t stop as long at least as the NBA season is ongoing.