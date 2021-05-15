On Saturday afternoon, the basketball world learned that one of the most iconic voices in the sport is saying goodbye at the end of the year.

Legendary play-by-play man Marv Albert is calling it a career. That’s according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Albert, who turns 80 years old next month, is retiring when the 2020-21 season ends.

Marchand said TNT has already been in contact with other notable NBA figures for a tribute that will play during the postseason.

“Sources said TNT, where Albert has been the lead play-by-player for more than two decades, recently began contacting NBA personnel to pay tribute to Albert during the playoffs,” Marchand reported.

NEWS: Marv Albert will retire at the end of the playoffs, The Post has learned.https://t.co/xcm9WoUBHl — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 15, 2021

Albert’s contract expires following the close of the 2020-21 season so the timing makes sense.

Earlier this week, Marchand reported that Albert’s teammate, Chris Webber, would be out of the job before the playoffs even started. That move came after TNT reportedly made it clear Webber would not return as an analyst for the network next season.

Marchand noted it’s still unclear who Albert’s broadcasting teammate will be for the playoffs.

For now, though, it’s time to celebrate a remarkable career that saw Albert in broadcasting for nearly 60 years. He’s widely considered as the greatest play-by-play man in the history of basketball – with respect to others.

We wish Marv the best in retirement, whenever he decides it’s time.