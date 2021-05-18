Matt Barnes Responds To Kwame Brown’s Instagram Criticisms

Kwame Brown caught the attention of the NBA world on Monday afternoon with some harsh comments directed at a trio of his peers. The former No. 1 overall picked popped off on Instagram Live, taking shots at Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson and Gilbert Arena for comments that they made on a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast about his career in professional basketball.

Brown didn’t hold anything back when going at the three former NBA players. He jeered at Barnes, referring to him as “Becky with the good hair” and told Jackson to “act like a grown-ass man instead of a little ass boy.” Brown then went on to focus on Arenas, who he played with in Washington, saying that the high-scoring point guard ended up “taking millions” from him before calling Agent Zero “the whitest Black boy I’ve ever known.”

Earlier this afternoon, Barnes got a chance to respond to Brown’s disses of him and his peers.

“I get where he’s coming from. He’s kind of been the butt of jokes coming into the league and not being able to live up to the No. 1 potential,” Barnes said on ESPN’s The Jump. “I guess some stuff was said on the podcast… I didn’t say nothing or do nothing. If you want to be mad at anyone, be mad at MJ for drafting you number one.”

At that point, ESPN host Rachel Nichols jumped in to help clarify what Brown’s frustrations stemmed from. Barnes seemed eager to wrap up the conflict and move forward, so he dismissively wished Brown good luck.

“I don’t even recall Rachel to be honest with you. So good luck bro.”

"Good luck bro" – @Matt_Barnes22 responds to Kwame Brown's, um, very pointed criticisms of him, Stephen Jackson and Gilbert Arenas pic.twitter.com/nBgoiCCtvf — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 18, 2021

Barnes certainly looked ready to move past Brown’s comments and his podcast co-host seemed ready to do the same. Jackson posted an Instagram story earlier on Monday that implied he wouldn’t take another shot back at the former NBA big man.

All in all, it seemed like Brown has really just grown tired of his “bust” label. At this point, there’s nothing he can do to change the past, so he’ll either need to let conversations about his career slide or prepare to squabble with his various future critics.