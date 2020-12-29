Breaking: Grizzlies Announce Injury Diagnosis For Ja Morant

All things considered, the Memphis Grizzlies got pretty good news on the injury front regarding star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant suffered a sprained left ankle in last night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. He had to hobble off the court and was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

This evening, the Grizzlies announced that Morant suffered a Grade 2 sprain, with an expected recovery time of 3-to-5 weeks.

Rough news for a franchise that is looking to make some noise in the Western Conference, but overall, things could have been worse.

Morant, the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, was off to a strong start to this season before getting hurt. He scored 44 points and dropped nine assists in the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs before going off to 28 and seven in game two against the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant scored seven points and dished out three assists before getting hurt last night. With him out of the lineup, expect smooth-passing forward Kyle Anderson and Morant’s backup Tyus Jones to take over the point guard duties in Memphis.