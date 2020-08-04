Colin Cowherd Names His Pick For NBA Rookie Of The Year

Last night, the NBA had its two best rookies on display in Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. Following the thrilling matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd gave his pick for Rookie of the Year.

Morant is considered by many to be the favorite for the award. He’s appeared in more games than Williamson this year – 40 to be exact – and doesn’t have nearly as talented as a supporting cast.

Despite the Murray State product’s success in Memphis, Cowherd believes the Rookie of the Year title belongs to Williamson. He believes there isn’t a rookie in the NBA that provides a bigger impact on the floor than Williamson.

“We gonna stop making the argument there’s any rookie close to Zion Williamson in terms of star power,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter. “Impact, influence, value. Kid is at a different level. Not even close tonight.”

Anyone watch the anticipated JA Morant v ( My Rookie of The Year) Zion match up. Just wondering. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 4, 2020

In terms of overall production, the edge goes to Williamson. Scouts were concerned if he could make the transition from the NCAA to the NBA when it comes to scoring. Clearly that hasn’t been an issue so far

Morant is averaging 17.7 points and 7.0 assists per game for the Grizzlies, whereas Williamson is averaging 22.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Pelicans.

Williamson might in fact be a better player than Morant, but it would be odd to see him win the award since he missed so much time this season.

The NBA will announce the award winners on TNT during the playoffs.