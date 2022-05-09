Dillon Brooks Breaks Silence On His Controversial Foul
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks drew the ire of the Golden State Warriors and their fans with his Game 2 flagrant foul of Gary Payton II.
Brooks was ejected for the dirty play and later suspended for Game 3 of the series. Payton, meanwhile, is out several weeks with a fractured elbow.
On Monday afternoon, Brooks finally broke his silence on the matter, saying that he would take the play back if he could.
However, Brooks did not seem to appreciate Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's assertion that he "broke the code" with his mid-air foul of Payton.
"No reaction. I don’t even know what that means in the playoffs," Brooks told reporters, reiterating that he tried to make a play on the ball. "I did not even understand what he meant by that."
Brooks' play is not the only one generating controversy from this hotly-contested series. Late in Game 3, Grizzlies star Ja Morant had his right knee grabbed by Jordan Poole of the Warriors as the latter attempted to execute a trap.
Morant tweeted that Poole "broke the code" before deleting the post. The standout point guard is likely out for tonight's Game 4.
The Warriors lead the series 2-1.