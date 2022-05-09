Dillon Brooks Breaks Silence On His Controversial Foul

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks drew the ire of the Golden State Warriors and their fans with his Game 2 flagrant foul of Gary Payton II.

Brooks was ejected for the dirty play and later suspended for Game 3 of the series. Payton, meanwhile, is out several weeks with a fractured elbow.

On Monday afternoon, Brooks finally broke his silence on the matter, saying that he would take the play back if he could.

However, Brooks did not seem to appreciate Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's assertion that he "broke the code" with his mid-air foul of Payton.

"No reaction. I don’t even know what that means in the playoffs," Brooks told reporters, reiterating that he tried to make a play on the ball. "I did not even understand what he meant by that."

Brooks' play is not the only one generating controversy from this hotly-contested series. Late in Game 3, Grizzlies star Ja Morant had his right knee grabbed by Jordan Poole of the Warriors as the latter attempted to execute a trap.

Morant tweeted that Poole "broke the code" before deleting the post. The standout point guard is likely out for tonight's Game 4.

The Warriors lead the series 2-1.