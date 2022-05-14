Dillon Brooks Has Bold Message For Golden State Warriors

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies were officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Friday night, losing Game 6 to the Golden State Warriors. Following the loss, Dillon Brooks had a message for his team's newest rival.

Brooks wants the Warriors to know that the Grizzlies will be gunning for them next season.

"We're young, and they're getting old," Brooks said. "They know that we are going to come every single year."

Memphis received a strong performance from Brooks in Game 6. He had 30 points, four rebounds and three steals.

While it sounds like Brooks issued a warning to the Warriors in his postgame press conference, he also gave them some credit.

"This is good motivation, good learning, playing against two of the best shooters in history," Brooks told reporters. "Going against them was an amazing feeling. It's big for us, and we're going to take this throughout the summer and be ready to do it again."

The Grizzlies have a very young squad led by Ja Morant. Unfortunately, he missed the final two games of the series due to a knee injury.

If Morant can stay healthy and the rest of the team keeps improving, Memphis will be a contender in the Western Conference next season.