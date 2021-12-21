Grizzlies Announce Great News On Star Guard Ja Morant

In November, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a knee injury. A few weeks later, he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Although the past few weeks have been tough for Morant, the Grizzlies finally had some encouraging news to share with their fan base.

On Monday night, the Grizzlies announced that Morant will be available for their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’ll be his first game back since Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks.

This announcement from the Grizzlies isn’t surprising. Earlier today, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Morant was on track to play against the Thunder.

“After 12 games out, Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been updated to questionable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Morant has been recovering from a left knee sprain and a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols,” Stein said.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (L knee sprain) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight's game vs @okcthunder. Tyus Jones (R finger sprain) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/prQup8bViY — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 21, 2021

Despite not having Morant for a 12-game stretch, the Grizzlies managed to go 10-2 during that span.

Morant was having the best season of his young career prior to this injury, averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

We’ll see if Morant can pick up where he left off when the Grizzlies take the court tonight.

Tipoff for the Grizzlies-Thunder game is at 8 p.m. ET.