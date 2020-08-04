Grizzlies Announce Injury Update For Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the team’s in contention for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference received some tough news.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced star forward Jaren Jackson is done for the rest of the year. Jackson reportedly suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee.

As a result of the injury, the Grizzlies lost their best forward as they try to fight for a playoff spot. Memphis announced Jackson suffered the injury while trying to contest a shot.

“In Monday’s game against the Pelicans, Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot,” the team announced. “Subsequent medical evaluation revealed a meniscus tear in his left knee, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.”

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update on Jaren Jackson Jr.: pic.twitter.com/MR3CfuqGIH — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 4, 2020

Memphis announced Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

The former Michigan State star has played incredibly well since the restart of the season. In three games since the restart, he’s scored no less than 21 points – pouring in 31, 22 and 22 in his last three contests.

Unfortunately, all three of those great efforts came in a loss. With Jackson out, the Grizzlies have a tough road ahead of them in regards to making the playoffs.

Up next for Memphis is a contest against the Utah Jazz. That game is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.