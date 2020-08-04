The Spun

Grizzlies Announce Injury Update For Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr throws down a dunk.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the team’s in contention for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference received some tough news.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced star forward Jaren Jackson is done for the rest of the year. Jackson reportedly suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee.

As a result of the injury, the Grizzlies lost their best forward as they try to fight for a playoff spot. Memphis announced Jackson suffered the injury while trying to contest a shot.

“In Monday’s game against the Pelicans, Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot,” the team announced. “Subsequent medical evaluation revealed a meniscus tear in his left knee, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.”

Memphis announced Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

The former Michigan State star has played incredibly well since the restart of the season. In three games since the restart, he’s scored no less than 21 points – pouring in 31, 22 and 22 in his last three contests.

Unfortunately, all three of those great efforts came in a loss. With Jackson out, the Grizzlies have a tough road ahead of them in regards to making the playoffs.

Up next for Memphis is a contest against the Utah Jazz. That game is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.


