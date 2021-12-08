Ja Morant was already set to miss the Memphis Grizzlies’ game this Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks due to a knee sprain. Even if he was healthy, however, he wouldn’t be able to suit up.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grizzlies announced that Morant entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski just reported that Morant is fully vaccinated and has had his booster shot. That’s at least some encouraging news for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Even though Morant is fully vaccinated, it could be a while until he returns to the hardwood.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant has entered health and safety protocols. https://t.co/PHcHIBhZEC — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 8, 2021

Morant was already slated to miss a couple of weeks because of his knee sprain. Thankfully, the high-flying point guard didn’t suffer any ligament damage.

“We’re so thankful we avoided a significant injury,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said, via ESPN. “We expect a full recovery, and this is nothing long term that we’re worried about.”

Morant was having the best season of his young career prior to the knee injury, averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Hopefully, Morant can return to the hardwood and pick up where he left off sooner than later.