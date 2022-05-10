Grizzlies Officially Announce Ja Morant's Status For Game 4

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the fourth quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 112 - 101. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

As expected, the Memphis Grizzlies will not have their biggest star available for tonight's pivotal Game 4.

Point guard Ja Morant, who is dealing with a knee issue, has officially been ruled out for this evening, head coach Taylor Jenkins shared moments ago.

Morant had previously been listed as "doubtful" and did not participate in shootaround, so this announcement is no surprise.

Morant, who is averaging 38.3 points per game against Golden State this series and scored 47 in a Game 2 victory, injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Saturday.

The 2022 All-Star was hurt when Warriors wing Jordan Poole grabbed his knee while trying to execute a trap near midcourt. Poole's actions have been debated over the last two days, with some thinking it was a dirty play and others arguing it was just an unfortunate accident.

Whatever it was, it led to Morant being knocked out of tonight's game. We'll see if the Grizzlies can get the job done in Oakland without him.

Game 4 will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.