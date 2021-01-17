Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Will Return From Injury Saturday Evening

Memphis Grizzlies’ electric young star Ja Morant suffered what appeared to be a severe injury less than three weeks ago.

The second-year player out of Murray State contested a shot by Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in a game on Dec. 28. In the process of doing so, Morant’s left foot landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant immediately made his way off the court, in hopping fashion, and was eventually wheelchaired to the locker room.

Later that night, the Grizzlies announce Morant had suffered a left-ankle sprain. It was previously believed to be severe enough to hold the young star out for at least a month.

Morant is defying all odds this evening. He’ll start for the Grizzlies when they play the Sixers Saturday night. Morant suffered the Grade 2 ankle sprain less than three weeks ago, and has been working hard to return to the court ever since, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a go tonight vs. Sixers, per team. Morant pushed hard through rehab on Grade 2 left ankle sprain, returning inside of three weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2021

There’s no questioning Ja Morant’s toughness. Let’s just hope he can stay healthy for the rest of the season. The Grizzlies definitely need him to be.

Memphis is off to a 5-6 start to the season, good for 11th place in the Western Conference at the moment. This early in the season, there’s still plenty of time to make up ground. Morant’s return to the court should help the Grizzlies remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.

The Grizzlies take on the Sixers this evening at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be Morant’s first game action since Dec. 28.

