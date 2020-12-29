The Spun

Injury Update For Star Grizzlies PG Ja Morant

Ja Morant looks on during a game for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was an All-Rookie team member when the NBA announced All-NBA teams for 2020.MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a game against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum on January 26, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 114-109.(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Earlier: Memphis Grizzlies fans–and fans of the NBA in general–are holding their breath hoping for good news regarding point guard Ja Morant.

Morant, the Grizzlies’ electrifying second-year floor general, went down moments ago in a game against the Brooklyn Nets. He appeared to injure his left leg when he landed after contesting a shot by Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Morant immediately hopped off the court on one foot before being tended to near the bench area. The 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

You can check out the film below.

Morant has been everything Memphis hoped he would be when they made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Last year, he averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game in his Rookie of the Year campaign.

This season, Morant went off for 72 points and 16 assists in his first two games of the season before getting injured tonight. Hopefully, he’s not seriously hurt and won’t miss much time.

We will update you with any news on Morant’s status.

Update: Morant is officially out for the rest of the night with a sprained left ankle.

He’ll miss some additional games because of this, but hopefully it won’t be too long of an absence.


