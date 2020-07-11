Ja Morant Getting Praised For Comment On NBA Bubble

Plenty of NBA players have spent the last few days complaining about the conditions in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is tired of hearing the complaints.

The Memphis rookie has had a terrific season, averaging 17.6 points 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Morant has emerged as the favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. But first things first, Morant is looking to guide the Grizzlies to the playoffs.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies arrived in Orlando this week, alongside other NBA teams, in preparation for the 2019-20 regular-season resumption in coming weeks. Most players, particularly Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, haven’t been impressed by the hotel conditions and lack of appetizing food in the Orlando bubble.

Ja Morant is tired of hearing player complaints, though – as are the rest of the NBA’s fans. Morant had an awesome response to the living conditions within the NBA bubble.

“My room is fine,” Morant told Mark Giannotto, via Bleacher Report. “The food is fine. I’m not a silver spoon guy.”

Love this guy. Humble and hungry. Loves the game and amazing teammate. Saw it firsthand. @JaMorant You be you. pic.twitter.com/cK0xmZgSTG — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) July 11, 2020

It was already easy to root for Ja Morant given his impressive on-court play. Now, it’s even easier to cheer him on.

The Grizzlies have a bit of work to do if they hope to secure a playoff berth. Memphis is the No. 8 seed in the western conference. But Portland – led by star guard Damian Lillard – trails just a few games behind.

If the Grizzlies can lock up the eight-seed, they’ll likely earn a date with the Los Angeles Lakers – the current No. 1 seed.