Look: Ja Morant Had Message For Steph Curry After Warriors-Grizzlies Series

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The 2021-22 season came to an end for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, losing Game 6 to the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for star point guard Ja Morant, he had to watch the game from the bench.

Morant suffered a bone bruise to his right knee in Game 3, forcing him to miss the rest of the series.

Following the Grizzlies' loss, Morant posted a message for Steph Curry and the Warriors on Twitter.

"Fav matchup," Morant wrote. "Looking forward to more battles 30."

Although this was a very chippy series, Curry and Morant have a lot of respect for each other.

Curry raved about Morant during his postgame press conference on Friday.

"His numbers are crazy," Curry said, via ESPN. "The sky's the limit. Like I said, they are going to be around for a long time, fighting for Western Conference prowess. So we'll enjoy this and keep moving toward our goal, but you have to understand that they are going to be around for the long haul and he's a problem. So definitely an amazing matchup, fun, entertaining, high-level basketball, all the antics and pettiness and all that stuff, I love all of it."

Morant took a huge leap this season, averaging 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game. Like Curry said, the sky is truly the limit for him.

Hopefully, the Grizzlies and Warriors meet again next postseason.