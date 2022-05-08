Ja Morant Likely To Miss Game 4: NBA World Reacts

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on December 23, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. San Antonio defeats Memphis 131-119. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

If the Memphis Grizzlies are going to tie up their series against the Golden State Warriors, they are probably going to have to do so without Ja Morant.

Morant injured his knee late in Game 3 last night, and is now "unlikely" to play in Game 4 tomorrow, according to Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Morant's health has become the subject of controversy. The dynamic point guard was hurt when Warriors wing Jordan Poole grabbed his knee while attempting to execute a trap near half-court.

In a since-deleted tweet, Morant implied that Poole "broke the code" and was out of line. Meanwhile, the Warriors have been insistent that Poole's play was inadvertent and not malicious.

Either way, Morant is trending negatively heading into a pivotal Game 4 Monday night.

It's true that the Grizzlies played well when Morant had to miss time during the regular season, but this is the playoffs we're talking about. Also, Memphis is facing a Golden State team that is seasoned and appears to be peaking at the right time.

Beating them without their best player will not be an easy task for the Grizzlies.