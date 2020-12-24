Ja Morant Posts 1-Word Message After Opening Night Loss

Ja Morant tried to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a victory in their season opener, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough. The reigning Rookie of the Year finished the game with 44 points and nine assists.

Memphis trailed by double digits heading into halftime against San Antonio. That deficit proved to be too much to overcome despite Morant’s late-game heroics.

The NBA world was captivated by Morant’s performance, which was highlighted by an absurd alley-oop to himself. However, it sounds like the former No. 2 overall pick isn’t pleased with the results.

Following the loss on Wednesday night, Morant had a very brief message for his fans. He tweeted out the following word: “grow.”

grow. — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 24, 2020

On an individual level, there’s not much else Morant can do to help his team. He was the leading scorer by a wide margin and set up his teammates for easy baskets.

As a team, the Grizzlies will need to grow on the defensive side of the floor. Giving up 131 points to the Spurs will not sit well with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies will try to pick up their first win of the 2020-21 season when they square off with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Morant will need to be at his best if he wants to keep up with Trae Young, who had 37 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls last night.

We’re pretty confident that Morant will be up for the challenge this weekend.