The NBA world collectively held its breath on Monday night when Ja Morant had to leave the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on a wheelchair.

Morant was off to an incredible start in his second season, averaging 36 points and eight assists in Memphis’ first two games. Unfortunately he’ll be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that Morant is dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. This means he has an expected recovery time of 3-to-5 weeks.

Shortly after the news broke that Morant will miss at least the next month of the season, the reigning Rookie of the Year tweeted “dis one hurt ngl.”

dis one hurt ngl 🥴💯 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 29, 2020

Even though Memphis won last night’s game against Brooklyn, the team’s outlook without Morant is not very bright. He’s by far the best playmaker on the roster, and his absence puts pressure on Kyle Anderson and Grayson Allen to take on a larger role.

The last thing Memphis needed in a shortened season was for Morant to miss an extended period of time. It’s very possible his injury could be the difference between them making and missing the playoffs.

Hopefully, Morant is able to return as soon as possible. He’s one of the best young players the NBA has to offer, so he’ll be sorely missed over the next few weeks.