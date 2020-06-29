Ja Morant Releases Statement On His NSFW Jersey Suggestion

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant has released a statement in response his back-of-jersey customization idea, which included graphic language directed at the police force.

The NBA is reportedly considering allowing players to customize the back of jerseys for the season resumption in Orlando. The idea would allow players to make statements on ongoing social issues, including the Black Lives Matters movement.

Morant took the idea and ran with it this past weekend. The NBA Rookie of the Year candidate revealed his potential back-of-jersey customization in an Instagram Story on Sunday.

Morant’s jersey customization including graphic language directed at the police force. The Grizzlies rookie has since responded to his jersey customization idea, apologizing for it in the process.

“I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn’t clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share,” Morant said in a statement. “My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.”

You can find Morant’s full statement in response to his graphic jersey customization below.

Morant’s jersey idea will force the NBA to implement restrictions for jersey customization. There’s no way the NBA will allow graphic language to be included on jerseys seen by a national TV audience.

It’ll be fascinating to see the statements players make if the NBA allows for jersey name customization.