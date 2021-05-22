Ja Morant Sends Clear Message About Who The NBA MVP Is

Following his heroic performance against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant revealed his pick for the NBA’s MVP award this season.

Morant, who scored 35 points in last night’s game, showed his support for Steph Curry on social media. The former No. 2 pick praised Curry on Twitter after he clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs.

“Definitely my fav matchup by far,” Morant tweeted. “Now give him dat MVP award.”

It’s too tough to tell if Curry will edge out Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the MVP race, but he certainly has a strong case to win the award. The sharpshooting guard finished this season averaging 32.0 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line.

definitely my fav matchup by far 🙌🏽 now give him dat MVP award ‼️ https://t.co/XQFunzQ796 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 22, 2021

Even though Morant had to go head-to-head with the two-time MVP on Friday night, he certainly held his own. In fact, Morant had two clutch floaters in overtime to put the game out of reach.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins complimented his star guard during his postgame press conference, pointing out how Morant doesn’t back down from a challenge.

“He rose to the occasion,” Jenkins said, via ESPN. “He’s built for these moments. I’m glad that he played to that level that we expect and he expects of himself.”

Morant isn’t an MVP-caliber player like Curry just yet, but he’s climbing that ladder for sure.