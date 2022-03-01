The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ja Morant’s Absurd Highlights Tonight Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant is at it again.

The Memphis Grizzlies star put on a show in the first half of Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, posting 29 points with a pair of stunning highlights that went viral.

First, the 6-foot-3 guard posterized the 7-foot-1 Jakob Poeltl for an instant Dunk of the Year candidate.

He didn’t stop there. With 0.04 of a second remaining in the second quarter, Steven Adams heaved a full-court pass to Morant, who somehow instantly tossed up a buzzer-beating jumper.

Morant’s latest exploits left Twitter in awe.

“Morant just had one of the best in game dunks of all time,” said Haralabos Voulgaris, former Director of Quantitative Research and Development for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Morant is slamball on wood,” Underdog Fantasy’s Rob Perez wrote in reference to the short-lived sport played on trampolines.

Grizzlies fan Molly Morrison wondered why she’s lucky enough to have Morant play on her favorite team.

NBA’s Twitter page asked which highlight is better. The dunk leads at 55 percent as of this writing, but to be fair, Adams deserves as much — if not more — credit for the buzzer-beater.

Picking a favorite Morant highlight is like choosing your favorite child. They’re all special.

About Andrew Gould