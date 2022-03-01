Ja Morant’s Absurd Highlights Tonight Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Ja Morant is at it again.

The Memphis Grizzlies star put on a show in the first half of Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, posting 29 points with a pair of stunning highlights that went viral.

First, the 6-foot-3 guard posterized the 7-foot-1 Jakob Poeltl for an instant Dunk of the Year candidate.

JA MORANT OH MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/DzZlHPk5G6 — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 1, 2022

He didn’t stop there. With 0.04 of a second remaining in the second quarter, Steven Adams heaved a full-court pass to Morant, who somehow instantly tossed up a buzzer-beating jumper.

Morant’s latest exploits left Twitter in awe.

“Morant just had one of the best in game dunks of all time,” said Haralabos Voulgaris, former Director of Quantitative Research and Development for the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant just had one of the best in game dunks of all time. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) March 1, 2022

“Morant is slamball on wood,” Underdog Fantasy’s Rob Perez wrote in reference to the short-lived sport played on trampolines.

Morant is slamball on wood. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 1, 2022

Grizzlies fan Molly Morrison wondered why she’s lucky enough to have Morant play on her favorite team.

ja morant is real and he is on my basketball team ???? what did i do to deserve this — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) March 1, 2022

NBA’s Twitter page asked which highlight is better. The dunk leads at 55 percent as of this writing, but to be fair, Adams deserves as much — if not more — credit for the buzzer-beater.

The poster or the buzzer-beater? Which of these 2 incredible Ja Morant plays is better? — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2022

Picking a favorite Morant highlight is like choosing your favorite child. They’re all special.