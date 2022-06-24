Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: ESPN Analyst, Kendrick Perkins, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane.

That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me n Trevor Keels got similar game?"

Perkins wasted no time responding to Bane's tweet.

"Yeah have you watched yourself lately?! Stay humble youngin," Perkins replied.

It didn't take long for Ja Morant to jump in and help out Bane in this exchange.

Morant questioned Perkins' comment about "running up" the chimney.

It became increasingly evident that Morant had time on his hands to question Perkins' basketball takes.

Honestly, Perkins is lucky that Bane and Morant were the only players who called him out on Thursday night.

Perkins decided to compare the first four picks in this year's draft to Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Pascal Siakam. Those are some strong comparisons.