Look: Video Of Ja Morant At Restaurant Goes Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The NBA is in the middle of its offseason, but Ja Morant is still serving up assists off the court.

There's a video going viral of the Memphis Grizzlies star dishing out a $500 tip to a waitress at a restaurant. The woman did not recognize him at first, asking who he was.

Morant first responded "Black Jesus," but the waitress continued to ask him questions until figuring out who he was.

When she realized that one of the top young players in the NBA had just thrown her a massive tip, her reaction was absolutely priceless.

There are going to be some who criticize Morant for the fact that one of the people he was with filmed this good deed and shared it, but that's beside the point.

The gesture is what counts, and this is an awesome one from the NBA's Most Improved Player.