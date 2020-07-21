Magic Johnson Names His Pick For NBA Coach Of The Year

Magic Johnson may not have a front office position with his beloved Los Angeles Lakers anymore, but he’s still keeping close tabs on the NBA.

Magic usually disseminates his opinions on the game from his famous Twitter account. Earlier today, he advocated for Lakers superstar LeBron James to win league MVP.

He didn’t stop there, though. Magic went on to endorse his choices for Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year. He also picked the NBA Coach of the Year.

For that honor, Magic Johnson chose Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first season as head coach, the 35-year-old Jenkins has Memphis at 32-33 overall and in eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year…not even close. Defensive Player of the Year is the Lakers’ Anthony Davis. Coach of the Year is the Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins and the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram is Most Improved Player. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2020

Heading into the season, many pundits projected Memphis would finish near the back end of the West. However, led Morant, their rookie sensation point guard, and Jenkins, their capable first-year head coach, the Grizzlies hold a playoff spot heading into the league restart next week.

Still, choosing Jenkins is a bit of an off-the-beaten path pick for Magic Johnson. The projected favorites for the Coach of the Year Award include Toronto’s Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel of the Lakers and Boston’s Brad Stevens.

Vogel himself said he’d vote for Stevens, while many have made the case for Nurse. Any of those names would work, but we’re glad to see Jenkins get some due, particularly from an NBA legend.