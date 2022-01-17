NBA Fans Loving What Steven Adams Did On Monday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has carved out a role for himself as one of the NBA’s toughest and strongest players over the course of his nine-year career. His near-superhuman strength was on full display during a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, with the Grizzlies comfortably in the lead, Memphis star point guard Ja Morant and Chicago big man Tony Bradley got tangled up after a foul. Bradley, who wasn’t a fan of the call, appeared to grab hold of Morant and refused to let go despite the Morant’s efforts to separate himself.

Adams then entered the fray to stop things from getting further out of hand. To do so, he grabbed Bradley in a bear hug, picked him up by the chest and started to carry him down the court.

Take a look at how the situation played out:

yet another instance of Steven Adams bouncing a giant human from the club. pic.twitter.com/0tiz3nzaIJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2022

Adams is a big guy, standing at 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds. But Bradley isn’t exactly small, standing just an inch shorter than the Grizzles center and weighing in just under 250 pounds.

Nevertheless, Adams took the 24-year-old and removed him from the scuffle, whether Bradley wanted to be or not. NBA fans couldn’t get enough of the New Zealander showing off his strength to just completely displace another gigantic human being.

If Adams hadn’t already been full embraced by the gritty fanbase in Memphis, his feat of strength on Monday will surely be the tipping point. It certainly helped that he played well in the Grizzlies 119-106 rout of the Bulls, racking up 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Grizzlies improved to 31-15 with the victory on Monday and reminded the rest of the NBA that they have the league’s toughest enforcer in Adams.