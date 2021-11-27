NBA fans around the world collectively held their breath on Friday night, as Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. Thankfully, the latest update on Morant’s status is somewhat positive.

Initial imaging for Morant showed that he suffered a left knee sprain. However, the severity of the sprain is unknown at this time.

“More testing to come on Ja Morant’s left knee and that’ll give the Grizzlies a clearer sense of the sprain’s severity,” ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said. “Once that’s done, Memphis will know better a timetable on a return. Morant’s had a monster season — and he will be back to complete it.”

The Grizzlies struggled once Morant left the game, losing 132-100 to the Hawks. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins admit that Morant’s injury affected the team because his teammates were shocked to see him go down.

Morant shared a message for his fans on Twitter last night. It sounds like he’s staying upbeat despite the fact that he’ll have to miss time.

“It’s in God’s hands now,” Morant’s message read. “All we can do now is pray.”

Morant was having the best season of his young career prior to this injury, averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies should have an update on Morant’s recovery timetable in the near future.