NBA World Reacts To Dillon Brooks Punishment Decision

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to pass the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

There's been a lot of fallout from Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks injuring Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II in Game 2 of their series. But today, the NBA unveiled the extent of Brooks' punishment.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is suspending Brooks for Game 3 this Saturday. But that appears to be the extent of the punishment he's receiving.

Brooks was ejected after injuring Payton in the first quarter of Game 2. Payton is expected to miss a month with the elbow injury he sustained.

NBA fans are mixed on this punishment though. Some believe that it's proof the NBA doesn't want the Warriors to advance (since Brooks is getting such a brief punishment), but others think that it was an accident that warranted a short suspension.

Dillon Brooks averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the first seven games of the NBA playoffs. He will be missed in the game he's forced to sit out.

But Gary Payton II got a much more raw deal in the situation. He was coming off a career-year and was invaluable to the Warriors off the bench against the Denver Nuggets.

It's possible that Payton mends in time for him to help the Warriors if they make the NBA Finals. But in all likelihood, his season is over.

As for Dillon Brooks, he'll be back before the series is over.

Do you think Brooks got a fair punishment?