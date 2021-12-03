NBA World Reacts To Grizzlies’ 73-Point Victory Over Thunder

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies made NBA history with a massive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies entered the game as an 11-point favorite, but even that line couldn’t do this game justice. It was apparent very early on that the Grizzlies came to play and the Thunder, well, did not.

Memphis jumped out to an early 31-16 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Grizzlies opened a 72-36 lead after the first half and then went to work opening the largest lead in NBA history.

A 39-17 fourth quarter advantage gave the Grizzlies a 152-79 victory over the Thunder. The 73-point win is the largest in NBA history.

Of course, the NBA world was stunned by what they saw.

Memphis Grizzlies 152 Oklahoma City Thunder 79: Biggest margin of victory in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2021

One fan suggested the league should take action against the Thunder for what happened on the court tonight.

“Worse than tampering, they should lose a couple first rounders,” one fan said.

Worse than tampering, they should lose a couple first rounders https://t.co/ADFPuwuMLC — TooMuchHoops (Brad) (@Too_Much_Hoops) December 3, 2021

The Ringer used a well-known video of Jamal Adams failing to enter the Jets facility to showcase how the Thunder will be treating their players tomorrow.

Check it out.

The Thunder walking into the practice facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6dbplQeVIg — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) December 3, 2021

Oklahoma City shot just under 33-percent from the field on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies shot over 62-percent from the field en route to the historic victory.

The Thunder won’t live this loss down any time soon.