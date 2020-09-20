NBA Writer Reveals Why He Didn’t Vote For Ja Morant

Ja Morant ran away with this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year award after a tremendous rookie campaign. But one NBA writer didn’t think Morant was deserving of the award.

Morant was the easy choice by players and analysts for the prestigious award this season. No rookie was more impactful for his team. Even Zion Williamson couldn’t outshine Morant on the court despite the non-stop attention on the former Duke star.

Morant was more than deserving of the recognition, but NBA writer Joe Cowley voted for Zion when he submitted his NBA Rookie of the Year vote. He explained why on Saturday. Cowley was the lone NBA voter to go with Williamson.

Cowley said though Morant is a talented player, Zion was much more impactful within the NBA. Cowley’s not wrong. Zion garnered insane attention for a rookie. But Morant had the more impressive season.

“Ja is a transcendent player- no arguing that,” Cowley said on Twitter. “But the ROTY should go to the most impactful. The NBA built a TV schedule around Zion and expanded a bubble for Zion. His 24 games were must-see TV. I’ll take that 24-and change PER and stand on that side of history.”

This all goes back to how fans and analysts view awards. For example, some believe the MVP should have more to do with who the best player in the NBA is rather than which player was most valuable to his team.

There’s no doubt Zion was the most popular rookie this season. But Ja Morant outshined the former Duke star on the court all season long.

Fortunately, Morant and Zion will settle it all on the court in future years.