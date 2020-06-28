Photo: Ja Morant Has A NSFW Jersey Name Suggestion

The NBA is reportedly considering letting players customize the back of their uniforms during the restart games in Orlando.

Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association, told ESPN that it’s something the league is considering.

According to ESPN’s The Undefeated, “the players’ union and the league are collaborating to allow players to wear jerseys with personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages on the backs instead of their last names during the upcoming restart of the NBA season.”

“We’re just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out,” Paul told The Undefeated. “People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody’s mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn’t go away.”

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant unveiled a potential name option on his Instagram Story on Sunday. We’re guessing this won’t be allowed by the NBA.

Warning: Graphic language.

Ja Morant has a jersey statement in mind. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rkN3iNemLF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 28, 2020

For those unaware, “F–k 12” is basically a way of saying “f–k the police,” especially the drug unit.

Migos published a song titled F–k 12 in 2013.

While the NBA likely won’t allow that message from Morant, it will be interesting to see what kind of restrictions are put in place.

The NBA is set to restart its 2019-20 season in Orlando on July 30. Pelicans-Jazz and Lakers-Clippers are the first two games scheduled.