The NBA Announced Punishments For Last Night’s Knicks-Grizzlies Fight

The NBA has weighed in with its discipline for last night’s brouhaha involving the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Knicks guard Elfrid Payton, along with Grizzlies guard Marko Guduric and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. have all been suspended one game for their role in the fracas, which started after Payton shoved Memphis’ Jae Crowder as he was attempting a late-game three-pointer.

Payton took offense to Crowder stealing the ball and taking a three when the game was well out of hand. There was less than a minute remaining at the time of the incident.

Crowder and Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. have each been fined.

In addition to being fined for “escalating an on-court altercation”, Morris was also punished for “offensive and derogatory” comments he made post-game.

Morris drew plenty of heat for referring to Crowder as “soft” and “woman-like” while also saying he had “female tendencies.” The veteran forward has since apologized for his remarks.

Payton will miss the Knicks’ upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, while Guduric and Jackson Jr. will sit out Memphis’ Friday night game in New Orleans against the Pelicans.