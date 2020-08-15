Video: Refs Are Getting Crushed For This Foul Call On Grayson Allen

Basketball fans usually don’t side with Grayson Allen, but it appears they’ll make an exception after what just transpired in Orlando. With the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff hopes on the line, the Duke product received a technical foul for arguing a previous call.

Damian Lillard was driving to the rim when he lost control of the ball. The officials blew the whistle and called a foul on Allen, who immediately disagreed with the call.

Instead of letting Allen vent for a few seconds, the refs thought he crossed the line and deserved a technical foul. As a result, Lillard had the chance to sink three-straight free throws for the Trail Blazers.

Superstars do receive preferential treatment from the refs, no one will deny that. However, the replay clearly shows that Allen didn’t actually foul Lillard.

Here’s the controversial call:

It did look like Grayson got all ball pic.twitter.com/lvuEip9yOo — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 15, 2020

Lillard has been unstoppable inside the bubble, so teams have been physical in order to slow him down. This wasn’t a physical play at all though.

It’s possible that technical foul ends up costing the Grizzlies since ever point counts in a game of this magnitude.

Memphis needs to defeat Portland in back-to-back games in order to clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference. After trailing by 16 points in the first half, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have stormed back to take the lead.

The rest of this game can be seen on ABC.