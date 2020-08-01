There was one lone player standing during the playing of the national anthem ahead of the Nuggets-Heat game Saturday.

Kneeling during the playing of the national anthem has become the common practice rather than the exception within the NBA since the season resumed on Thursday. Players are kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter protests are still ongoing across the nation.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the lone player Friday to stand during the national anthem while his teammates knelt by his side. Another player opted to stand during the national anthem on Saturday.

Heat forward Meyers Leonard remained standing ahead of Miami’s contest against the Denver Nuggets Saturday. Leonard remains in support of Black Lives Matter, though. The Heat forward wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt as he stood by his kneeling teammates.

Heat forward Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem but wore a Black Lives Matters t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/JmEhHJ5Zij — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 1, 2020

Meyers Leonard explained his decision to stand for the anthem to The Associated Press. His decision is based on his support for the U.S. military. Leonard’s brother served two tours in Afghanistan.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press on Saturday. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”

Leonard is clearly staying true to who he is while remaining supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.