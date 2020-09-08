5 Favorites Named For Giannis If He Leaves The Bucks

Rumors indicating Giannis Antetokounmpo will eventually leave Milwaukee are amassing. So much so, five teams have been named the favorites to land the 2019 NBA MVP if he indeed chooses to leave the Bucks.

Milwaukee, despite being the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, is on the brink of playoff elimination. The No. 4 seed Miami Heat hold a 3-1 series lead over the Bucks. They’ll look to stay alive tonight in Game 5.

Whether the Bucks win tonight’s Game 5 or not, there’s growing speculation Giannis will leave the Bucks and join a more prominent team, organization and market. Five teams have been named the early favorites to land Giannis if he leaves Milwaukee as a free agent in 2021.

Believe it or not, Miami – the team one game away from eliminating Giannis and the Bucks from the playoffs – have been named the favorite to land Giannis. Other favorites include the Raptors, Pelicans, Knicks and 76ers.

Best odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next team according to https://t.co/dNx11X49di Miami Heat +300

Toronto Raptors +400

New Orleans Pelicans +500

New York Knicks +500

Philadelphia 76ers +500 (h/t @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/MGD8vjBWnP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 8, 2020

The Knicks have been linked to free agents of Giannis’ caliber before. But front-office leadership has consistently failed in acquiring any big names. Perhaps Giannis can be the first.

The Raptors and Heat are both already NBA Finals contenders. Adding Giannis would make either team an easy favorite to win the championship. It also looks like the Pelicans could be in the mix here.

For now, Giannis is a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. But that could change, especially if the Bucks lose Game 5 to the Miami Heat Tuesday night.