Bam Adebayo’s Status For Game 4 Reportedly Decided

On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat will look to even the series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles opened the series with back-to-back wins and it looked like a sweep was in play. Miami lost two starters in guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo for Games 2 and 3.

However, Heat star Jimmy Butler stepped up with a huge performance in Game 3, pouring in 40 points en route to a 115-104 win. Butler’s 40-point triple-double kept the series alive.

On Tuesday night, the Heat got even more good news. Star big man Bam Adebayo is reportedly planning to play in Game 4.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news.

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is planning to return for Game 4 vs. the Lakers tonight, sources tell ESPN. Lakers lead series, 2-1. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2020

In last Wednesday night’s Game 1 loss, Adebayo finished with just eight points and four rebounds. After being dominant against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, he struggled to contain Anthony Davis.

Fighting with Davis in Game 1 led to a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the last two contests. However, with his team back in the series, Adebayo will be back on the floor.

Los Angeles received dominant performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Games 1 and 2. Both took a slight step back in Game 3 as Jimmy Butler emerged as the dominant presence.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals tip off on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.