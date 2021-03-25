On Thursday afternoon, the NBA’s trade deadline came and went without one major name being traded: Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo.

Well, that’s what it looked like, anyway as the trade deadline passed at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. However, just a few minutes after 3:00 p.m. ET, the news finally broke.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets are trading Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat. Oladipo was easily the biggest name on the trade market – not named Kyle Lowry, of course.

After looking like he wouldn’t be on the move, Oladipo is now joining a legitimate title contender in the Miami Heat.

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Oladipo joined Houston as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. In 20 appearances with the Rockets, he’s averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Now he’ll add to a Miami Heat team that currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami is nine games back of first place, currently occupied by the Brooklyn Nets.

Oladipo brings his experience as an elite guard that will give the Heat another scoring option outside of Tyler Herro at the guard level.

Miami made a surprising run to the NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers last season. After coming up just short, the team is going all-in by acquiring one of the best guards on the open market.