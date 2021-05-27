Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Heat

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a rocky start this postseason in their first round Eastern Conference series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a loss on Monday, the 2020 runner-ups find themselves in a 2-0 hole heading back home.

The Heat kept things close in Game 1 on a poor shooting night from the Bucks, but were thoroughly run off the floor in Game 2. Milwaukee shot the lights out on their way to a 132-98 blowout, leaving Erik Spolestra with a hefty deficit to come back from.

Plenty could explain the Heat’s meltdown on Monday. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have struggled to get going and the Bucks have improved after last year’s early playoff exit against Miami. However, TNT analyst Charles Barkley gave a different hypothesis about the reason for the Heat’s early playoff disappointment.

The former NBA star suggested that the Heat might’ve benefitted from last year’s bubble on their run to the NBA Finals.

“Maybe,” Barkley said, via The Miami Herald. “Those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble.”

Charles Barkley throws blatant shade at Heat: ‘Those boys from Miami can only play in the bubble’ https://t.co/AtRKDS48Bk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 26, 2021

The Heat certainly seemed to thrive in last year’s NBA Bubble Playoffs. Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic each played better than they have throughout the 2021 season. Spolestra instilled a certain toughness during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals that appears to be lacking through the Heat’s first two game against the Bucks.

Miami will get a chance to recuperate back at home for Game 3 on Thursday night but some adjustments will need to be made if the Heat hope to take a game off the Bucks, let alone advance to the next round. At this point, another run to the Finals seems improbable, but we’ll see what changes Spolestra will make prior to Thursday.

