Chris Bosh Has The Best ‘Favorite Sports Moment’ Tweet

Most people’s favorite sports moment is something they saw on television or from the stands. Chris Bosh actually lived his.

Last night, Bosh participated in one of the latest viral crazes on Twitter: describe your favorite sports moment, as boring as possible.

“I got a rebound and made a pass,” Bosh said. Of course, he was referring to his role in the iconic sequence at the end of regulation in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

Trailing by three points, the Miami Heat were facing elimination against the San Antonio Spurs. Bosh corralled LeBron James’ missed three-pointer and kicked it out to Ray Allen, who buried a clutch triple to send the game into overtime.

I got a rebound and made a pass. https://t.co/vY90vUfh9n — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) July 8, 2020

Miami went on to win Game 6 in overtime and win Game 7 at home to capture its second-straight NBA title.

As for Bosh, he said he’s going to tell “the less boring version” of this famous play in his newsletter, which you can find below.

Will be telling the less boring version of this story in my newsletter. Sign up now. Proceeds to #BLM for this month. https://t.co/DZyMuXF3aj — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) July 8, 2020

That 2013 title was the last one for the “Big Three” Heat. They lost to the Spurs in the Finals the following year, LeBron went back to Cleveland and the rest is history.

Bosh, meanwhile, retired after the 2015-16 season due to health issues. He finished his career with over 17,000 points and 7,000 rebounds, 11 All-Star appearances, two world championships and one especially memorable moment.