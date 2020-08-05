Chris Bosh Names The Most ‘Difficult’ City In The NBA

Toward the end of June, former NBA star Chris Bosh decided to launch his own newsletter to take basketball fans behind the scenes of the Miami Heat’s final championship in 2013. In his latest volume, the two-time champ revealed what’s the “most difficult basketball town in the world.”

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade join forces in South Beach. As a result, that trio dealt with plenty of hostile environments during their time together.

Boston, Chicago and New York created electric atmospheres when the ‘Big Three’ came to town, but Bosh believes it was San Antonio that deserves the title of “most difficult basketball town.”

Miami and San Antonio clashed in 2013 and 2014. The first NBA Finals series between these two franchises was iconic, as the ‘Big Three’ needed seven games to defeat the Spurs.

Here’s what Bosh had to say about San Antonio:

There wasn’t much of a celebration, though, because we were heading to San Antonio, which very well might be the most difficult basketball town in the world. Let’s start with the stadium: The AT&T Center is next door to a barn. Seriously—the SA Rodeo is a half-mile away from where the Spurs play their games. It even shares a parking lot with their practice facility, where we had our shootarounds. So the minute I knew we were going to be facing them, one of my first thoughts was: That’s a few hours in the bug den. The horseflies from the stables like to migrate onto the court. It’s hard enough to stay focused in the run-up to a game. Imagine trying to do it with insects zipping around you.

San Antonio is so accustomed to winning due to Gregg Popovich. He always leads the team to the playoffs regardless of who’s on his roster.

The Heat may have had the better roster back in 2013, but Popovich’s coaching abilities created a level playing field.

It’ll be fun to see what other details Bosh unveils from his time in the NBA.

