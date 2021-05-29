Colin Cowherd Names Most ‘Front Running’ NBA Fan Base

Colin Cowherd has never been afraid to get under a fan base’s skin. That’s unfortunate for Miami Heat fans though, as they appear to be Cowherd’s latest targets.

Following the Heat’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3, Cowherd decided to take a shot at their fans on social media.

“Well, Miami still leads the NBA in something,” Cowherd tweeted. “Top ‘front running’ fan base. Will make more noise on twitter than in their arena tonight.”

Obviously, Heat fans didn’t appreciate that comment from Cowherd.

“A packed house was cheering garbage time Bjelica threes. The place was loud and electric from the tip even though the Heat never led in this game,” one fan replied. “Another lazy uninformed take… But I guess you have to spit on players to be considered passionate.”

Well, Miami still leads the NBA in something. Top ‘front running’ fan base. Will make more noise on twitter than in their arena tonight. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 28, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Cowherd has criticized the Heat this week. A few days ago, he called Erik Spoelstra’s squad a “one-hit wonder.”

“Last year they got kind of a break. They had a bunch of young players in a city that’s highly distracting, and they pulled them all to boring Orlando to sit in a hotel for three months, and it worked to their favor. They took out the distractions of Miami for a young team, put them in a bubble, and they played their a** off,” Cowherd said on The Herd. “We see examples like this all the time in music with ‘one-hit wonders’, and we see random movies that are fantastic and then you try to make a sequel. No, ‘Caddyshack’ was worth one movie and that was it.”

Cowherd is justified from time to time, but his latest take on Heat fans seems a bit far-fetched. Despite trailing by double-digits in Game 3, the crowd stayed until the very end to cheer on their team.

If Heat fans are truly frontrunners, they wouldn’t fill up the stands at the American Airlines Arena when their team is facing a 3-0 series deficit.