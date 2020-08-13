David Fizdale Reveals What Dwyane Wade Told LeBron After ’11 Finals

The Miami Heat told the world they’d win multiple championships once they formed the ‘Big Three.’ However, the team fell short in its first NBA Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James struggled in the 2011 Finals, averaging just 17.8 points per game. Despite having the best skillset in the NBA, James didn’t look comfortable in Miami. That all changed though because of Dwyane Wade.

During the latest edition of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, David Fizdale revealed what Wade told James after the 2011 Finals. He made it clear that from there on out the Heat were LeBron’s team.

“D-Wade came to me before practice one day and was like ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell this dude that it’s his team because he obviously doesn’t that it is his. I think he needs to hear it from me because he’s giving me too much respect.’ So I said ‘Hey, lay it on him. I think it’ll help him.’ Then sure enough, LeBron comes in the gym and it’s just us three in the gym. D-Wade looks at me, and LeBron shoots, and he holds the ball and goes ‘Man, this is yours.’ Then he was like ‘LeBron, this is your team.'”

Wade made sure to throw in a joke as well, saying “Yes, this is always going to be Wade County.”

James has been on an absolute tear ever since that poor Finals performance against Dallas. He’s won three NBA Finals and has been named Finals MVP in each win.

The following year after Miami’s lost to Dallas, James averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game against Oklahoma City.

Once his stint with Miami finished, James returned to Cleveland and won his hometown a championship.

Who knows what the NBA history book would look like if Wade wasn’t so selfless.