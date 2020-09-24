Donovan Mitchell Had A 1-Word Reaction To Tyler Herro’s Game

Tyler Herro took over in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat rookie guard has been a sensation in the playoffs. The former Kentucky Wildcats star has been the best player on the floor for long stretches during the Heat’s run toward a possible NBA Finals berth.

Herro dominated on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old rookie guard had 30-plus points, seven rebounds and three assists in Game 4 against the Celtics.

The NBA world is mesmerized by Herro’s performance. Several notable players, including Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, have reacted to Herro’s game on Twitter.

Mitchell took to Twitter and needed just one word to sum up his performance: “Wow!”

Wow! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 24, 2020

Mitchell isn’t the only NBA star to sum up Herro’s performance with one word. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade had the same tweet, minus the exclamation point.

Wow — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

If Herro keeps playing like this, it’s tough to see the Celtics making a comeback, both in tonight’s game and in the series as a whole.

The Heat lead the Celtics late in Game 4. With a win, they’ll go up 3-1 in the series and be a victory away from the NBA Finals.

The finish is on ESPN.