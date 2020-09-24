The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Donovan Mitchell Had A 1-Word Reaction To Tyler Herro’s Game

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts after being fouled during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tyler Herro took over in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat rookie guard has been a sensation in the playoffs. The former Kentucky Wildcats star has been the best player on the floor for long stretches during the Heat’s run toward a possible NBA Finals berth.

Herro dominated on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old rookie guard had 30-plus points, seven rebounds and three assists in Game 4 against the Celtics.

The NBA world is mesmerized by Herro’s performance. Several notable players, including Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, have reacted to Herro’s game on Twitter.

Mitchell took to Twitter and needed just one word to sum up his performance: “Wow!”

Mitchell isn’t the only NBA star to sum up Herro’s performance with one word. Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade had the same tweet, minus the exclamation point.

If Herro keeps playing like this, it’s tough to see the Celtics making a comeback, both in tonight’s game and in the series as a whole.

The Heat lead the Celtics late in Game 4. With a win, they’ll go up 3-1 in the series and be a victory away from the NBA Finals.

The finish is on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.