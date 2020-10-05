Draymond Green Says 1 NBA Finals Player Deserves More Credit

Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and LeBron James have been the talk of the NBA Finals. But Warriors star forward Draymond Green thinks another player deserves way more credit: Miami’s Jae Crowder.

The Heat notched a massive victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday night. Jimmy Butler had a historic performance, scoring 40 points on 14 of 20 shooting, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 11 boards. The Miami defense – even without the likes of star forward Bam Adebayo – held red-hot AD to just 15 points and five rebounds. Crowder’s impact on the game can’t be understated.

The Heat forward scored just 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it was his intensity and effort that made all the difference for Miami. But this isn’t the first time Crowder’s made a major impact for the Heat during the playoffs.

Draymond Green thinks the lack of talk surrounding Crowder during the playoffs is embarrassing. The Heat forward deserves a bit more of the spotlight.

The lack of talk/love about Jae Crowder during this bubble is an embarrassment to the integrity of the game of basketball. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 5, 2020

It’s no surprise Draymond Green wants more people talking about Jae Crowed. They both play with a similar style – in other words, their impact doesn’t always show up in just the stat sheet.

Players like Green and Crowder are typically found on NBA Finals contenders. But the Lakers don’t exactly have a player to match up with Crowder’s intensity.

If Bam Adebayo returns for the Heat in Game 4, and Crowder continues his intense play, we could have a competitive series on our hands. Miami takes on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.