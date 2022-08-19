Duncan Robinson Names Worst Visiting Locker Room In NBA

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

During the latest episode of "The Long Shot with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid," Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton provided an in-depth breakdown of the worst visiting locker room in the NBA.

Connaughton made it clear that he believes the Boston Celtics have the worst visiting locker room in the league.

"The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the entire NBA," Connaughton said.

Robinson doubled down on Connaughton's comment about the Celtics' locker room.

"If you walked in and you said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say, ‘That’s a really s—– high school locker room,'" Robinson said.

Connaughton and Duncan said the Celtics' visiting locker room has old school ice baths that aren't usable. Additionally, they revealed that the top of the shower heads are basically broken off.

Obviously, this isn't a great look for the Celtics.

On the flip side, Connaughton and Duncan said the Golden State Warriors have the best visiting locker room in the NBA. That makes sense considering the Chase Center just opened up in 2019.